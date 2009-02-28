Saturday, 28 February 2009

NICOLAS CAMPODONICO

Recent projects coming from Nicolás' studio include critically acclaimed residences in Uruguay and a new tower (model below) currently under construction in his hometown of Rosario.







pertedetemps said...

OMG! I know this guy!! From venice! (ok, who cares, but stil)
Maria.

12 March 2009 at 17:49
grand.master03 said...

I have been visiting newarchitects blog for several months...

I would request you to write about Eco-friendly, green sustainable architectural designs...

14 June 2009 at 15:54

