New Architects in Latin America
A journey through Mexico and South America
Friday, 27 February 2009
ROADTRIP TO ROSARIO
Hitch a very early ride with BaBO to see some new architecture outside of Buenos Aires.
Elias
14:49
Argentina
About Me
Elias Redstone
is an independent curator, writer, editor and consultant. This website documents his 2008/09
Winston Churchill Fellowship
to
research
the new generation of
contemporary architects in Central and South America.
www.eliasredstone.com
Itinerary
California: 1 - 15 December
Mexico: 15 December - 2 January
Colombia: 2 - 7 January
Chile: 7 January - 2 February
Argentina: 2 February - 2 March
Brazil: 2 - 31 March
London: 1 April
