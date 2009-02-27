Rafael Iglesias runs an adventurous studio in Rosario. His office is filled with experimental objects, young international architects, and new ideas.
Chair designed from inner tubes of tyres
Lamps weighed down by rocks
Doors that open and close at the same time
One of Rafael's new Colombian assistants
A new fertility centre. The reflective metal wall 'multiplies' the population, and distorts bodies to give the appearance of pregnancy...
San Luis 470, Edificio Altamiro. This residential project was started before the crash in 2001, and is now nearing completion.
A warehouse conversion adjacent to basketball courts
Pavilions in Parque Independencia
Rafael demonstates how the concave urinals enlarge the appearance of the penis while peeing, encouraging a correct aim.
The doors are bent to allow the strip lights to illuminate the corridor and the cubicle
The concrete roof of the food court is rested on tree trunks
