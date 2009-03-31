A visit to the studio and Sao Paulo projects of new Franco-brazilian practice Triptyque. More information and photos will be published when I return to London.
Tuesday, 31 March 2009
TRIPTYQUE
MMBB
A visit to two recent houses by MMBB with Giovanni, one of the younger architects at the Sao Paulo practice. More photos will be added when I get back to London.
Vila Romana
Residência no City Boaçava
And the dog house...
23°S ARQUITETURA
I met with Luís Pompeo, one of 10 partners at the new architecture collective 23°S. Each partner brings different skills and interests - from architectural design to infrastructure and project delivery - and this is reflected in the diverse projects the practice is competing for. The first completed project is the refurbishment of a school building originally designed by João Batista Vilanova Artigas.
NAUTILO
Nautilo was co-founded by Gustavo Viana and Andre Becker in 2003. Together they have designed a number of residential projects and new houses.
Wednesday, 25 March 2009
IGOR DE VETYEMY: CITY OF SEX
Igor de Vetyemy made headlines in Rio de Janeiro with his graduate project, Cidade do Sexo. His proposal for a sex centre in the middle of the city - with sex pods, museum, health clinics and offices - picked up media interest when he was called to city hall to present the project to the mayor.
CGI of Cidade do Sexo
Tuesday, 10 March 2009
AT HOME WITH MARLENE AND MARCOS ACAYABA
This incredible house was designed by Marcos Acayaba in 1972 (completed in 1975) at the age of 28. He still lives here with his wife, design critic and blogger Marlene Acayaba.
Video of living space.
Marcos' studio.
A book on mid-century modernist houses in Sao Paulo by Marlene Acayaba.
