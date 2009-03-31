Tuesday, 31 March 2009

MMBB

A visit to two recent houses by MMBB with Giovanni, one of the younger architects at the Sao Paulo practice. More photos will be added when I get back to London.

Vila Romana






Residência no City Boaçava







And the dog house...
6 comments:

kavi said...

The greens specially in the balcony and lawn look awesome. After all Good environs make good life!

16 October 2010 at 12:46
