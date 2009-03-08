The best possible introduction to Sao Paulo, Brazil and South America's largest city, is a visit to the home of architect Rodrigo Cervino in Oscar Niemeyer's Edificio Copan, the largest structure built in Brazil with apparently the largest floor area of any residential building in the world.
Rodrigo's office is in the adjacent Edificio Itália, Sao Paulo's second tallest building.
Rodrigo's portfolio includes the recent Galeria Adriana Varejão at the Inhotim sculpture park.
