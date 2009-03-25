IGOR DE VETYEMY: CITY OF SEX

Igor de Vetyemy made headlines in Rio de Janeiro with his graduate project, Cidade do Sexo. His proposal for a sex centre in the middle of the city - with sex pods, museum, health clinics and offices - picked up media interest when he was called to city hall to present the project to the mayor.
CGI of Cidade do Sexo
Wednesday, 25 March 2009
6 comments:
hi
I´m an architect from bilbao...
this blog cheered up my morning.
you should check out
lina bo bardi´s buildings, but I guess you already know...
keep on enjoying the trip
Hello, thanks for the interesting post on the architecture in Latin America. In Costa Rica the architectural development is on the rise, i recommend this page: sarcoarchitects.com
