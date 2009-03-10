AT HOME WITH MARLENE AND MARCOS ACAYABA

This incredible house was designed by Marcos Acayaba in 1972 (completed in 1975) at the age of 28. He still lives here with his wife, design critic and blogger Marlene Acayaba.
Video of living space.
Marcos' studio.
A book on mid-century modernist houses in Sao Paulo by Marlene Acayaba.
Tuesday, 10 March 2009
3 comments:
this is my favourite. simple, lyrical. just perfect.
top stuff this, elias. love your work.
I have been visiting newarchitects blog for several months...
I would request you to write about Eco-friendly, green sustainable architectural designs...
