Tuesday, 10 March 2009

AT HOME WITH MARLENE AND MARCOS ACAYABA

This incredible house was designed by Marcos Acayaba in 1972 (completed in 1975) at the age of 28. He still lives here with his wife, design critic and blogger Marlene Acayaba.







Video of living space.
video





















Marcos' studio.



A book on mid-century modernist houses in Sao Paulo by Marlene Acayaba.
cara said...

this is my favourite. simple, lyrical. just perfect.

top stuff this, elias. love your work.

1 April 2009 at 23:25
