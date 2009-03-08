Sunday, 8 March 2009

GRUPO SP

Grupo SP is the office of Alvaro Puntoni, João Sodré and Jonathan Davies.
Model of recently completed house for Alvaro's brother, a historian and professor.
Model and CGI for a new apartment building for design-led Sao Paulo developers, Movimentoum.

The recent Casa em Carapicuíba, 2007, published in Japanese Numéro magazine...
... with top Brit supermodel, Agyness Deyn, on the cover. Go Aggy!
