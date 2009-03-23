23°S ARQUITETURA

I met with Luís Pompeo, one of 10 partners at the new architecture collective 23°S. Each partner brings different skills and interests - from architectural design to infrastructure and project delivery - and this is reflected in the diverse projects the practice is competing for. The first completed project is the refurbishment of a school building originally designed by João Batista Vilanova Artigas.
Tuesday, 31 March 2009
8 comments:
