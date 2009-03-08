GRUPO SP: TWO HOUSES

This house for a filmmaker and his family is split over three floors, to allow for living and work space, with an entrance deck below the top level.
The top floor is a work space for the owners.
The floor below ground level is the main living floor, with a large open living room and separate kitchen.
Kitchen.
The lowest floor is a private space for the family - bedrooms, bathrooms, garden and pool.
Casa no Morro do Querosene
The house is for a historian and professor, and is designed around his extensive library.
Central living space and library.
Kitchen, with view to back garden.
The boys' room.
The central core (with frosted glass) contains toilets and bathrooms.
View from back garden
2 comments:
Hi!
I'm working on a school reserch about capicuiba house and I can't find the address of this house. If you know it please mail me.
franco_de_kitty@hotmail.com
I have been visiting newarchitects blog for several months...
I would request you to write about Eco-friendly, green sustainable architectural designs...
its use ful for architects in bangalore , architects in bangalore , interior designers in Bangalore , interior designers in Bangalore , architects in bangalore , architects in bangalore , interior designers in bangalore
Post a Comment