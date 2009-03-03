Supersudaca is a pan-Latin American collective of architects that met while studying at the Berlage Institute in 2001. While in Europe they realised there was a common bond between Latin American countries that was not being explored so started a think tank for architectural and urban investigation. Their moto is: "We don't want to change the world with architecture, we want to change architecture with the world."
Projects include built work, workshops, and a design competition for tourist resorts in the Caribbean. They have also conducted installations at Witte de With gallery in Rotterdam and won an award for best entry at the Rotterdam Architecture Biennale in 2005.
I met with Ana Rascovsky and Max Zolkwer (below), both based in Buenos Aires. Other members are currently in Talca, Lima, Curaçao, Montevideo and Rotterdam. The team is led by a taskforce, Supersudaka, in Talca.
