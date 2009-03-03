WHAT MAKES A HOTEL GAY?

A new hotel has opened in Buenos Aires that caters for gays and lesbians. Here are a few of the design features that distinguish it from its hetero counterparts. It starts with a swimming pool, viewed from below from the lobby and central stairwell...
The swimmers can watch the gym bunnies...
...who can watch the sun bathers...
... who are all observed from the jacuzzi.
In the bedrooms the central feature is a glass bath/shower
And an outdoor pool for sunbathing next to...
...glass box 'feature' showers...
...and a bar.
Scopophilia, anyone?
