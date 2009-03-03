A TIGRE SPA

A journey through Mexico and South America
I have been visiting newarchitects blog for several months...I would request you to write about Eco-friendly, green sustainable architectural designs...its use ful for architects in bangalore , architects in bangalore , interior designers in Bangalore , interior designers in Bangalore , architects in bangalore , architects in bangalore , interior designers in bangalore da
I was quite shocked to see these pictures. I lived there during the summer of ´97 and it was a magical summer, the house is full of little, ingenious and practical details, built in wood, surrounded by what it used to be a typical english garden. The last time I was there I almost broke a leg because of the rotten floor, I´m glad to see that it is being remodel. Have you notice the floral paintings in the walls made with chalk?Congratulations on your blog! Loved it!
Post a Comment
2 comments:
I have been visiting newarchitects blog for several months...
I would request you to write about Eco-friendly, green sustainable architectural designs...
its use ful for architects in bangalore , architects in bangalore , interior designers in Bangalore , interior designers in Bangalore , architects in bangalore , architects in bangalore , interior designers in bangalore da
I was quite shocked to see these pictures. I lived there during the summer of ´97 and it was a magical summer, the house is full of little, ingenious and practical details, built in wood, surrounded by what it used to be a typical english garden. The last time I was there I almost broke a leg because of the rotten floor, I´m glad to see that it is being remodel. Have you notice the floral paintings in the walls made with chalk?Congratulations on your blog! Loved it!
Post a Comment